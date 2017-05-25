Muskan Bhamne to play a ventriloquist in Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot

After roping in seasoned actors Sarita Joshi and Apara Mehta to play pivotal roles, JD Majethia has brought in a fresh face to play an extremely unusual character for &TV upcoming show Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot. Debutante Muskan Bhamne has been roped in to essay the role of Dhabbu, a young and timid girl who has conversations with God and inanimate objects.

Due to her peculiar nature, everyone around her believes that she is silly. To get into the skin of her character, Muskan decided to train herself in the art of ventriloquism – a stage technique used to throw voices for various characters. In fact, it seems Muskan has quite mastered the art and is getting very close to fooling the best of ears!

Said Muskan, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot where my character is that of a simple yet quirky girl who talks to things. To get into the skin of the character, I have started training where I am able to create different voices – it’s tough but a wonderful experience.”

While Hats Off Production is known to bring quirky characters on screen, Dhabbu surely seems to be an interesting one to look out for.