Must Check: Barun Sobti’s FIRST pictures with his baby girl Sifat

MUMBAI: Television actor Barun Sobti is on cloud nine! The actor and his wife Pashmeen are enjoying the beautiful phase of their life as they have been blessed with a bundle of joy.

The two were blessed with a baby girl on 28 June. The couple has named their daughter Sifat. Now, Barun’s pictures with his little angel are out on social media. The father-daughter duo looks super adorable in these pictures.

Take a look below:

Barun tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Pashmeen in 2010. The news of the couple having a baby came as a surprise to everyone, as Barun managed to keep the news under wraps for the longest time. Earlier, confirming the news to Times of India, Barun had said, "Yes, the news is right. She was born on June 28. We have named her Sifat. It feels amazing and can't be described in words. It was not a plan to hide anything. We told everyone when one is supposed to when pregnant. The baby shower was lovely and it was great to see how much people love you."