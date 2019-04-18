Must Check: Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri’s hilarious video

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri are two of the most popular comedians of small screen. With their hilarious antics, they never fail to entertain their audience.

Both the comedians share a great camaraderie and have been performing together for more than 10 years now. They have made audience laugh by being part of many comedy shows. Their coming timing is amazing and their fans enjoy their performance a lot.

Recently, Krushna took to his social media handle and shared a hilarious video. In it, Sudhesh can be seen listening to music without even plugging to an ipod. Sudhesh’s hilarious act and Krushna’s funny expressions will make you laugh out loud.

The actor captioned the video as: "The magic of krushna and sudesh always alive the mad ness the best Jodi of India I proudly say."

Take a look at their funny video right here:

On the work front, Krushna is presently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, while Sudesh is busy entertaining audience with live shows.

Did you enjoy their video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.