Must Check: Dance India Dance 7's former host shares sweet BTS video with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: The popular dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance, is back to the TV screens. Season 7 made its grand premiere over the weekend and excitement was at an all-time high. Fans of the show have been looking forward to the show as none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the judging chair this season. And not just the fans and the contestants but host of the show Dheeraj Dhoopar himself was left star struck with Kareena on the show.

An excited Dheeraj took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse from the show that features him completely amazed by the star. His caption read, “One of my fav moments from BTS hope you guys enjoyed yesterday’s episode of DID , don’t forget to watch tonight at 8pm too !!!! #ddindid."

Take a look at the video shared by Dheeraj right here:

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj quit DID recently and will be seen in the first few episodes of the dance reality show as the host. The actor confirmed the news to Bombay Times and mentioned that he couldn’t manage to work on two shows and it took a toll on his health. Karan Wahi will be replacing Dheeraj as the show's host.