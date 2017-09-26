Bengal has plunged into the festive spirit of Durga Puja. Why not? After all, it is the biggest festival of Bengal. And any Bong would agree that with that Durga Puja special saree clad look, women look divine, particularly during this occasion. So, here we have compiled pujo special tweets of some of the gorgeous Tollywood actresses especially for you guys. Check out their stunning festive looks-

Sobaike Sharadiyar Priti o suvechha and happy chathurti #Durgapuja pic.twitter.com/IAIpjqPAqx — Rittika Sen (@SenRittika) September 24, 2017