Which love triangle is more appealing to watch?
Bengal has plunged into the festive spirit of Durga Puja. Why not? After all, it is the biggest festival of Bengal. And any Bong would agree that with that Durga Puja special saree clad look, women look divine, particularly during this occasion. So, here we have compiled pujo special tweets of some of the gorgeous Tollywood actresses especially for you guys. Check out their stunning festive looks-
Pujor saaj shuru ebar... #BoloDuggaMaiKi pic.twitter.com/ZMVY3OOSMn— Nusrat (@nusratchirps) September 24, 2017
Subho Maha sasti pic.twitter.com/mJKJh7VWD6— Mimi (@mimichakraborty) September 26, 2017
Chaturthi day out ..#amarpujo2017#aboutyesterday pic.twitter.com/wrdgsL7ymD— Paoli (@paoli_d) September 25, 2017
Shara raat Thakur dekhe shokale bari fera.goodmorning all #suvoPanchami @RidhimaGhosh @itsmeabir @paoli_d Decalogue3 pic.twitter.com/5B6RR9xrAf— Tonushree (@tanushree_10) September 25, 2017
#pandalhoppin day 2......from Howrah to Haldia pic.twitter.com/fNeZLCR4FK— raima sen (@raimasen) September 25, 2017
Day 4.. on the way.. #amarpujo2017 pic.twitter.com/wb4HuTeghE— Pujarini Ghosh (@pujarinee) September 24, 2017
Sobaike Sharadiyar Priti o suvechha and happy chathurti #Durgapuja pic.twitter.com/IAIpjqPAqx— Rittika Sen (@SenRittika) September 24, 2017
Ready to dive into the madness of pujo!! pic.twitter.com/uiE1fq1UvF— Mumtaz Sorcar (@Mumtazmagic1) September 21, 2017
Add new comment