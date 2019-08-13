Must Check: Hina Khan is living life to the fullest in New York

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the world of television. She is known for her TV work. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



The actress, who made her debut at the Cannes this year, has a massive fan following in the country as well as across the globe. This year has been extremely good for the star as her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was loved. Also, Hina went to promote her upcoming film, Lines at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019. She is definitely going places with all that she has achieved over more than a decade of being a part of the industry.



Recently, Hina became the first ever television celebrity to be invited to the India Day Parade by NBA in New York City. For the same, Hina took off with her beau, Rocky Jaiswal and reached the Big Apple. Today, Hina took to her Instagram story to update her fans about her trip and shared a video and a photo of her ride in New York City. While Hina is in New York, she will be travelling in a Limousine. The actress took to her story and shared a video of her car and captioned it, “My ride in NYC.” In another photo, the actress can be seen sitting comfortably on the back seat of her Limo as her photo is being clicked.



Take a look below: