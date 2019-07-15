News

Must Check: Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Zurich special promo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 09:08 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most watched and loved television shows currently. Audience love the show for its gripping storyline and stellar cast. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show.

Now, they are all set to telecast a pivotal point of the serial in the upcoming days and that too in this very week. All hell will break loose on the 17 July episode of the show. Unveiling the promo of this much-anticipated episode, the makers have already given the viewers some nail-biting moments to chew on. Parth has perfectly nailed the performance of a heart-broken lover all set to take revenge, while Erica too has proved her acting prowess in the show so far. Karan Singh Grover is also slaying his role on the show.

Take a look below.

