Must Check: Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani looks pretty in green

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular and loved stars in telly town. She has been a part of several soaps, and fans love her for her acting chops. She is also admired for her fashion sense.

The actress has a huge fan following on social media. She regularly treats her fans with her pictures. The actress sometimes shares pictures from her shooting sets, while sometimes she woos her followers by sharing cool and stylish pictures of herself. Anita also writes interesting captions to compliment her photos.

Her latest Instagram update is also a cool one. She shared a beautiful picture wherein she can be seen sporting a pretty green dress. She captioned it as, "Parrri hu mein.... Naaaaaaa na हरी hu mein..#Gogreen kinda day!"

Take a look at her picture right here:

On the work front, she is currently seen in Naagin 3. She recently also featured in a music video titled Peerh Meri along with her co-star Pearl V Puri.