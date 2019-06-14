News

Must Check: Parth Samthaan's interesting comment on Hina Khan's post

14 Jun 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors today. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry.  He is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

The actor has managed to captivate his fans and the audience with his charming personality. A rockstar in the true sense, he enjoys a huge fan following.        

Parth is an active social media user and loves interacting with his fans. He frequently shares updates about his reel and real life. He also shares a strong bond with his co-stars. Recently, he commented something interesting on Hina Khan’s post.

