Must Check: Rajeev Sen celebrates his birthday with wife Charu Asopa, sister Sushmita Sen and family

MUMBAI: Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa recently made headlines for their wedding. The love birds tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Goa in the presence of family and friends. Their pictures were all over social media and the duo looked adorable together as a newly married couple. Now, the duo is grabbing headlines for another happy reason.



Well, it was Rajeev’s birthday and he celebrated the occasion with his entire family last night. The aspiring actor shared a picture of his family outing. Rajeev was joined by wife Charu, sister Sushmita Sen and her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl. They all posed for a perfect family picture after the dinner. Rajeev's wife made his birthday special by organising many surprises and he was quite overwhelmed with her sweet gestures.



Take a look below: