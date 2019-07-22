Must Check: Sacred Games 2 cast come together for a RARE picture

MUMBAI: Sacred Games went on to earn huge popularity. Now, audience of the series is eagerly waiting for Sacred Games season 2. The trailer of Sacred Games season 2 is already out. Going by the trailer, the second season seems all the more interesting.



The new season has been helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan while Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue to be showrunnners. It will be releasing on Netflix India on 15 August. The second season of the show is also introducing a few new characters. While Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jatin Sarna, Luke Kenny, Pankaj Tripathi and Surveen Chawla return to the show, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the new additions.



Now, Netflix India shared a picture of the cast on their Twitter account. In the picture, the cast can be seen dressed in an amazing vintage fashion with coloured shades and vibrant coats and dresses. Netflix India had a rather funny caption to go along with it which read, "A rare picture of everyone getting along. We are going to cherish it until Sacred Games 2 begins. It is surprising seeing Surveen Chawla in this picture considering many thought her character to be dead after the first season. It will be interesting to see what her story is.



Check out the picture right here:

A rare picture of everyone getting along. We are going to cherish it until #SacredGames2 begins. pic.twitter.com/583NUDVQvc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 22, 2019