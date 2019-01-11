Must check: Surbhi Chandna’s casual yet hot look

: Surbhi Chandna, who got her breakthrough in Zee TV's Qubool Hai as Haya and was last seen in the role of Annika in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz, has shared a picture of herself on her social media page to update her fans. The photo will surely make you go green.Her casual yet hot look and envious figure will also give you some style tips and inspire you to hit the gym to burn those extra calories.Surbhi, who recently holidayed in London, complimented her photo by writing a catchy caption: ‘IDLI i am COMING FOR YOU #loveforsouthindianfood#comfortfood.’She continued, ‘I think i overdid my LONDON holiday posts and made you all jealous much .. shifitng back to BAY POSTS.’Check out her post here.Surbhi earned immense fame for her performance in Ishqbaaaz. The soap recently took a generation leap. According to reports, she was asked to play the role of a mother post leap. Surbhi was not keen to play a mother, so she made an exit from the show.