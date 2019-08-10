Must Watch: Akshay Kumar makes a surprising entry in The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been winning the hearts of audience with his hilarious antics on his ongoing show. He is currently seen in the second season of the Kapil Sharma Show, which is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. The comedy TV series never fails to entertain viewers with its hilarious episodes.

Many celebrities from Bollywood and also from other fields have already graced the show, and recently, it was the turn of Akshay Kumar. Well, in the upcoming episode, we will see the entire star cast of the upcoming space film Mission Mangal as a guest on Kapil's show. Interestingly, a surprising video was shared on Sony's official Instagram page. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen conversing with Kapil about Akki's entry. In the clip, it looks like Akshay aka Rakesh Dhawan will make his entry from above.

Check out the video right here:

Speaking about Mission Mangal, fans are very excited to watch this space mission film. Mission Mangal is based on the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha are part of this project. The film will be releasing on 15 August.