Must Watch: Erica Fernandes attempts Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2019 look

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. Previously, she was seen as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and now she is winning hearts by her portrayal of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The stylish lady is not only an actress but also a YouTuber. She has a YouTube channel wherein she uploads videos related to fashion, makeup, travel and lifestyle.

Erica’s latest video shows her giving makeup tutorials to her audience, but this time it was of Deepika Padukone's Cannes look. Deepika wooed everyone by wearing a custom Dundas couture gown with an exaggerated bow in the front. Her samurai style ponytail and bold and edgy eyes made her look stunning. Check out how Erica attempted the same for her fans.

What are your views on Erica Fernandes’ video? Hit the comment section below.