Must Watch: Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan’s funny TikTok video

In the world of glamour, keeping the strong friendship alive is a big thing, and those who succeed, they set an example. And we must say that time and again the two celebs who have given us friendship goals are none other than Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan.

They entertain their audience not just by their television work but also by their social media activities, and we totally love their camaraderie. The two are close buddies and often treat their fans with their photos and videos. Some photos are stylish enough to give you fitness and style goals, while some videos are hilarious that will make you laugh out loud, and we have come across one such funny video once again.

Check out their TikTok video here and share your thoughts with us.

On the professional front, Vikas Gupta, who is a producer, is presently seen in the comedy show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. Previously, he was seen as a participant in reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. On the other hand, Parth Samthaan is known for playing the role of Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and currently he is captivating audience by playing the role of Anurag in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.