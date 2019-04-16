News

Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh & others groove to ‘Pappu can’t dance saala’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 03:13 PM

MUMBAI: The television soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is doing well and has made a loyal audience. It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as the main protagonists.

Shaheer plays the role of Abir, while Rhea is seen as Mishti in this family drama, and the former says that if you are not watching the show, then you are missing out on a lot of fun.

The latest episode of the show showcased Mishti and her family going to Abir’s house to attend his sister’s sangeet ceremony, and during the sangeet, a dance face-off between the ladkiwalas and ladkewalas took place.

Shaheer took to his social media account and shared a dance video from the sangeet which has Abir, Kunal and Nanu dancing to the popular song Pappu can’t dance saala.

He captioned, “If you are not watching #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe then u are missing out on a lot of fun.. Hats off to our young, charming super lively #nanu. We love u nanu.And thank you to my partner in crime @ritvik_arora #mellowKunal #ShaheerAsAbir #rangeelaNanu #shaheersheikh @starplus 10pm Monday to Friday.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram

#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe @starplus Monday to Friday 10pm

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Are you enjoying watching the show? Hit the comment section below.

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Abir, Mishti, sangeet ceremony, Pappu can’t dance saala,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

past seven days