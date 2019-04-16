Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh & others groove to ‘Pappu can’t dance saala’

MUMBAI: The television soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is doing well and has made a loyal audience. It stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as the main protagonists.

Shaheer plays the role of Abir, while Rhea is seen as Mishti in this family drama, and the former says that if you are not watching the show, then you are missing out on a lot of fun.

The latest episode of the show showcased Mishti and her family going to Abir’s house to attend his sister’s sangeet ceremony, and during the sangeet, a dance face-off between the ladkiwalas and ladkewalas took place.

Shaheer took to his social media account and shared a dance video from the sangeet which has Abir, Kunal and Nanu dancing to the popular song Pappu can’t dance saala.

He captioned, “If you are not watching #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe then u are missing out on a lot of fun.. Hats off to our young, charming super lively #nanu. We love u nanu.And thank you to my partner in crime @ritvik_arora #mellowKunal #ShaheerAsAbir #rangeelaNanu #shaheersheikh @starplus 10pm Monday to Friday.”

Take a look at the video below:

Are you enjoying watching the show? Hit the comment section below.