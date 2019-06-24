MX Player's Original Series 'Only For Singles' promises to be quirky and entertaining!

MUMBAI: Being single is difficult! Leaving behind homemade food, getting accustomed to a new city, hunting for a rented apartment that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket, and making tough career choices – the struggle is real. Capturing this and much more, MX Player, India’s leading OTT platform, is launching MX Original Series Only For Singles, which encapsulates the essence of young individuals and the various jugaads they undertake to stay afloat in a metro like Mumbai.



Starring Deepti Sati, Vivaan Shah, Pooja Banerjee, Gulshan Nain, Aman Uppal, and Shirin Sewani, this dramedy is a quirky take on six Generation Z flatmates who struggle with the reality of their lives as bachelors. Ranjeeta aka R.J (Deepti Sati) is an ambitious yet impatient woman who is out to prove her male chauvinist father (played by Mohan Kapoor) wrong, but as the landlord of these singles, she seems to have taken on more than she can chew. Her new flatmates include Mickey (Vivaan Shah), who is a call center executive by profession but an artist at heart; law intern Apu (Pooja Banerjee) a bright, opinionated only child who is unfortunately a constant bum magnet when it comes to relationships; selfie addict and accidental social media star Rapchik (Shirin Sewani); the quintessential struggling actor Harman (Gulshan Nain); and junior chef Riyaaz (Aman Uppal), who someday wants to open his very own food truck.



Theirs is a life full of crazy adventures with a pinch of struggle infused in every step they take, especially when it comes to renting a house. It invariably pops multiple questions and judgments based on work, visitors, personal choices…the list could simply go on. For these singles, double the chaos ensues when they have to deal with landlord problems, a nosy neighbour who is out to make their life hell, and dreams that they forever seem to be chasing.



Versatile actor, dancer, and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi has lent his voice to the trailer of this web show with a deep baritone that brings to life the fun vibe of the show. A quick watch in bite-sized capsules of entertainment, the 13-episode series is directed by Samar Sheikh.



Watch the trailer here.



Censored Link - https://bit.ly/2IuUIdd



Uncensored Link - https://bit.ly/31NcakY



Stream Only For Singles starting 28th June for free only on MX Player, and dive into a story that captures the drama in the lives of singles.