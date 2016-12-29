My character is interesting and challenging in Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi - Actress Himani Shivpuri

Himani Shivpuri is one of those actors who has seen the good, bad and ugly of the entertainment industry. After a while, Himani will be seen in Nivedita's upcoming show Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi on &TV, where she would play a pivotal role.

On being asked why she took such a long break from television, she said, "I wanted to focus on theatre, and on my personal life for a while. Daily soaps are here to stay, and I knew that I'd be back sooner or later. However, the hectic schedule often takes a toll on the other aspects of your life, and I wanted to balance it out."

The actress, who was last seen in Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai and Doli Armaanon ki, seems quite excited about Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi and said, "I had heard a lot of good things about Nivedita and her team. The script and the character sounded interesting and challenging. It is progressive in a number of ways. Hence, I decided to take it up. I'm sure that the audience will enjoy it."

We can't wait to see her on screen.