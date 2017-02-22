My character in Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par played a lot on my mind: Parichay Sharma

Actor Parichay Sharma is happy and satisfied with his first negative lead performance in Zindagi’s Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par which is proceeding towards a closure.

Parichay, the Splitsvilla boy tasted success with his shows and powerful portrayals in shows Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Balika Vadhu, Begusarai and the Zindagi show produced by Anupam Kher.

The character of Ranveer Dutt, in the Zindagi show has garnered him lot of appreciation and also played on his mind and temperament!!

Wondering why we are saying so?

Well, for Parichay, this character was an acid-test as he had to get aggressive in his approach and lifestyle. Also, he had to play a drug addict and a guy always high on alcohol.

We hear that the actor actually took to smoking just for the show, to bring in a realistic touch to the scenes.

Said Parichay, “My character was indeed a strong one, and it has been wonderful playing Ranveer. I have grown as an actor with this role. I had never taken to smoking, but I started smoking as I had lot of scenes in the show wherein I had to be seen smoking. I hated to smoke, but I had to.”

In fact, his character was so ruthless that it got difficult for him to get out of the character once he was not shooting. And this actually, brought some unrest in his family. Confiding in us, Parichay told us, “My family faced lot of problems because of my change in behaviour. I used to react furiously to anything and everything. I am not saying this just for the heck of it. But I actually ended up breaking my TV screen at home owing to my anger. There have been times when I have not been able to control the aggressiveness in me. You can say that the character never got out of me. Having said this, the journey has been very overwhelming as an actor. The character played really well on the audiences’ minds and also on my mind.”

We could not stop asking Parichay whether he tasted alcohol too on-screen and he said, “No. I used to drink wine during shoot. I did not want to get into the habit of drinking. But as for smoking, I had to smoke because there were scenes where it was very visible on screen.”

When asked whether he is out of his character now, and he said, “Playing a character is like taking a drug. Once you are not taking drugs, you are fine. In the same way, since the shoot is over, I am out of my character. I have even stopped smoking now (smiles). Otherwise I was abusing people all day when in character. The role has given me lot of goose bumps while shooting. Now that all that is over, I am again looking for another skin of a character. For me, real life can tend to get boring, so it is important to play different kinds of roles.”

Parichay, we wish you luck!!