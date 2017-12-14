My character in Rangiye Diye Jao is a dream role for me: Jeetu Kamal

Actor Jeetu Kamal says that his character in Rangiye Diye Jao is like a dream role.

Jeetu is currently playing the male lead role opposite Tumpa Ghosh in this Chayabani Balaji Entertainment’s daily which airs on Zee Bangla. His character Bablu aims to join the Army.

Speaking about his character, he said, “Bablu wants to do something for his country and that’s why his aim is to join the Army. This character is like a dream role for me.”

In Raage Anuraage also Jeetu and Tumpa were seen as a pair and the soap was popular among the audience.

When asked to share his view on their chemistry, he opined, “Well, we just do our work and the rest depends on the audience. The audiences had created that chemistry. If they like us here, we will definitely get their response and again a new chemistry will be created.”

Jeetu also mentioned that he is glad to be able to speak in his own tone in Rangiye Diye Jao. He said humorously, “In my previous show, I spoke differently. The tone was serious. I am glad that I will be able to speak in my own tone here.”

