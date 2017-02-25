My dream and motto as an actor has always been to change the perception of TV – Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik has been crafty and wise in choosing his roles!! He’s entertained his fans in all the roles that he has taken up, and has seen to it that he does not repeat whatever he has done earlier!!

Now, Mohit is geared up for yet another classy and unique role in Life OK’s upcoming thriller revenge drama, Yaariaan.

After playing the highly challenging role of Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaanon Ki, this will be Mohit’s return to fiction!!

So what are Mohit’s expectations from this venture? What makes him excited?

First of all, Mohit is super excited to work with the director from whom he got to learn the nuances of acting!!

That’s Rajan Shahi, and the director turned producer was the first director in Mohit’s career in the show Millee.

Says Mohit, “I am thrilled to be working with Rajanji again. He was my first director and to get to work with him again, is a dream come true. After Millee, he turned producer and I have never got a chance to work in his shows so far. This show is Rajanji’s huge experiment with a different genre that is thriller. I am glad to be part of it.”

Talking more about Yaariaan, Mohit tells us, “This show is huge, and requires a large-hearted producer like him. Yaariaan will represent TV in a very different way. I am always choosy about work, and after being part of a pilot for Life OK which did not happen, I was looking for something bigger and better. My dream and motto as an actor has always been to change the perception of TV. And what better can I get than this role!! My role of Samrat in Doli Armaanon Ki was also different and I succeeded in making the character different, thanks to the entire team and above all, Pearl for giving me all the freedom as an actor. In simple words, I love the fact that I am getting back with such a show. I hope my fans like me in this new avatar.”

Mohit does not want to get into too much of characterization and detailing on the show, but touched upon his role superficially saying, “My character in Yaariaan has lot of layers. It is certainly not a single-dimensional character. The character carries with him a lot of baggage. All characters in the show carry a scar and live with it. This story is about ‘underdogs’ who take revenge. Yaariaan is a very edgy show with entertainment, love, humour, sorrow, pain, friendship and brotherhood.”

As a closing note, Mohit avers, “This is a Turkish show, and has also been made in Hollywood. Since the concept has been very much appreciated wolrd-wide, we have a lot of responsibility on our shoulders to make it good. I want to do my best as an actor.”

Mohit, rise and shine!!