Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Juhi
Juhi
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Karan Patel
Karan Patel

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

My father wanted me to be an athlete: Alivia Sarkar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2017 02:55 PM

Actress Alivia Sarkar, known for Bengali soaps like Jhanj Lobongo Phool and Milon Tithi, says that her father wanted her to be a sportsperson.

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, the pretty lady said, “My father was an athlete. He used to compete in long jump events. He is now a coach. He wanted me to be an athlete too because as per his vision I was excellent in running.”

Alivia had participated in many sports events during her academic years.

She said, “In school I was always a champion when it came to running. I used to participate in 100 meters race, 400 meters race. Back then I used to complete 100 meters race in 12 seconds.”

So, why did she not pursue sports? “Sports took a backseat because I ran for acting and came to Kolkata. My father was a bit upset for my choice…but he never forced me for anything,” replied the actress.

For more such updates from the world of TV and films keep visiting this space.

Tags > Alivia Sarkar, Jhanj Lobongo Phool, Milon Tithi, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top