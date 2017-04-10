My father wanted me to be an athlete: Alivia Sarkar

Actress Alivia Sarkar, known for Bengali soaps like Jhanj Lobongo Phool and Milon Tithi, says that her father wanted her to be a sportsperson.

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, the pretty lady said, “My father was an athlete. He used to compete in long jump events. He is now a coach. He wanted me to be an athlete too because as per his vision I was excellent in running.”

Alivia had participated in many sports events during her academic years.

She said, “In school I was always a champion when it came to running. I used to participate in 100 meters race, 400 meters race. Back then I used to complete 100 meters race in 12 seconds.”

So, why did she not pursue sports? “Sports took a backseat because I ran for acting and came to Kolkata. My father was a bit upset for my choice…but he never forced me for anything,” replied the actress.

For more such updates from the world of TV and films keep visiting this space.