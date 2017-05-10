My heartbeats race when contestants perform stunts in Khatron...: Rohit Shetty

The most intriguing and visually jaw-dropping stunt show in India ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is all set to be back with its eigth season! And the host of the show is none other than Rohit Shetty, ace action director in the film industry!

The series had its promotional launch yesterday (9 May), where the contestants along with Rohit got together to interact with the media.

TellyChakkar.com spoke to Rohit Shetty about the challenges of a stunt based show, and what goes into making every stunt count.

“The biggest challenge is to bring the uniqueness. We take two to three days to prep for a stunt and it’s really difficult when the contestants can’t do it properly. If you look at our set, it looks nothing less than a Hollywood film setting. We have choppers flying around, a big crew and 16 to 17 cameras. There is a lot more physical hard work that goes into such projects,” he said.

When asked if the risk factor bothers him, Rohit said, “I’ve been doing these things since I was 16, so I am used to it. But there’s always a 10 percent fear before every stunt. Even my heartbeats race when I’m about to see someone do a difficult stunt. I know the limitations of every stunt, and safety always comes first.”

The enigmatic director also mentioned during the launch, that he took a year and a half to create stunt ideas for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Upon being asked how these ideas are born, he shared, “You have to be Van Gogh (impressionist painter) to be able to come up with such thoughts. I have always been involved in action, so these ideas keep on coming. And I have a strong team with whom I co-ordinate to decide how the stunt will build up.”

Rohit Shetty, completely seems to be pumped up about Khatron Ke Khiladi. It will be shot in Spain, and the theme this time is ‘Pain in Spain’.

Thrilling, isn’t it?

Produced by Endemol and aired on Colors, he 12 contestants of the series include Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Lopamudra Raut, Hina Khan, Geeta Phogat, Shantanu Maheshwari, Shiny Doshi, Shibani Dandekar, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Monica Dogra and Manveer Gujjar.

Are you excited to see them perform daring stunts?