Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which actor had a promising debut on TV?

Which actor had a promising debut on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which has been the best show of 2017?

Which has been the best show of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

My husband doesn't like my negative roles: Navina Bole

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2017 07:08 PM

Actress Navina Bole says her husband Karan Jeet doesn't like it when she plays an evil role.

Navina's character Tia Kapoor is one of the main antagonists of Ishqbaaaz. She creates chaos in the life of the lead couple - Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Annika (Surbhi Chandna) in the show.

"My husband keeps telling me even though he is happy with me resuming work with Ishqbaaaz, he doesn't like Tia because of the way she is. She is someone who is up to no good and my husband believes in all good in the hood," Navina said in a statement.

"Hence, whenever Tia comes on screen, he often wonders how I am good in real life and evil on screen. That apart, he loves watching the show," she added.

Ishqbaaaz is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS) 





Tags > Navina Bole, Karan Jeet, Tia Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaaz, Star Plus,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top