My husband doesn't like my negative roles: Navina Bole

Actress Navina Bole says her husband Karan Jeet doesn't like it when she plays an evil role.

Navina's character Tia Kapoor is one of the main antagonists of Ishqbaaaz. She creates chaos in the life of the lead couple - Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Annika (Surbhi Chandna) in the show.

"My husband keeps telling me even though he is happy with me resuming work with Ishqbaaaz, he doesn't like Tia because of the way she is. She is someone who is up to no good and my husband believes in all good in the hood," Navina said in a statement.

"Hence, whenever Tia comes on screen, he often wonders how I am good in real life and evil on screen. That apart, he loves watching the show," she added.

Ishqbaaaz is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)