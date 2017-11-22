Actress Nayana Bandyopadhyay says that her love, craziness, friend…Everything - is her husband.

The actress is playing one of the queens of King Mahenra (Samrat Mukherji) in Zee Bangla’s Saat Bhai Champa and her character is all about ‘mad love’

Talking about her role in the upcoming daily, she told TellyChakkar, “This is my first fairy tale. In the story, the six queens’ characters are based on the six elements of Shadripu. My character is all about Maya. She is madly in love with the King. Her world begins as well as ends with him. But then, anything extreme is not good. However, it’s her mad love for the King that saves him or Paddabati (Solanki Roy) from various tough situations. She loves him and therefore, she tries to protect him always.” justifies Maya aka Nayana!

When quizzed about her real life obsession, she smiled and said, “My Maya (desire), love, craziness, friend…Everything is my husband, Saugata Bandyopadhyay, who is also an actor and luckily we have completed almost one and a half years of married life.”

For the uninitiated, Saugata has been part of daily series like Star Jalsha's Bhakter Bhogobaan Shri Krishna and Colors Bangla’s Byomkesh.

Commenting on her working style, Nayana said, “The moment I enter the shooting floor, I am not Nayana but Maya. I try to think how Maya will think and behave. So, I prepare the graph of the character beforehand. Now, if someone loves someone so deeply, it cannot be a crime. So, I keep all these points in mind and then act accordingly.”

Talking about Samrat, who is playing her husband in Saat Bhai Champa, she said, “Samrat da is very senior; he is like a big brother. He is very helpful on the set.”

Keep up the good work, pretty lady!

Nayana has earlier acted in daily soaps like Tobu Bandhi Khelaghar, Tumi Ele Tai and Taranath Tantrik.