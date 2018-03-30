Home > Tv > Tv News
My ideal man is my father: Aalisha Panwar

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2018 07:20 PM

MumbaiIshq Mein Marjawan actress Aalisha Panwar says wedding vows are way more than just a promise, but a foundation of a marriage.

Giving a twist to the storyline, a special wedding sequence in the Colors' show will have the characters Aarohi and Deep renewing their vows.

Talking about wedding vows, Alisha said, "Marriage isn't just the union of two people, it is beyond that. And wedding vows are way more than just a promise. It is a lifetime commitment that forms the foundation of your marriage.”

“According to me, an ideal man is the one who respects and values his lady. And my ideal man is my father,” she added.  

(Source: IANS)

