My mother bribed me of Rs 500 to make a chapati, confesses Krystle D'Souza

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Actress Krystle D'Souza took a bribe of Rs 500 from her mother to enter the kitchen for the first time and try her hands at cooking.



The actress, who is seen in the show "Belan Waali Bahu", couldn't make round 'chapatis'.



"The only time I have entered the kitchen was the time when my mother bribed me of Rs 500 to make a chapati. I could make all kinds of maps -- be it India, Australia, Sri Lanka, but not a circle," Krystle said in a statement.



"As I was not willing to give up, I cheated by taking a round utensil to get the shape right of the chapati. But, as they say a mother gets to know everything, she figured that I cheated," she added.Her current show is aired on Colors.