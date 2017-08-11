TV’s hunky lad Avinash Sachdev is all set to entertain the masses with his next project. Post the Life OK revamp, the new channel Star Bharat will have an array of new shows. One of which would be Aayushman Bhava (White Horse Entertainment) which will star Avinash Sachdev, Megha Gupta and Ricky Patel.

Last seen in Balika Vadhu (Sphere Origins), Avinash will be playing the male protagonist in the show and has already started the shooting for it from August 4. Talking about the concept of the series he shares, “It’s a very different concept; the show will change the Indian TV soap scene. Today TV serial makers have nothing else to offer but saas bahu drama, Aayushman Bhava is something else.”

Talking about his character Avinash reveals, “My character is that of a 24 year old boy who hails from a lower middle class family. He would be playing a software engineer and wishes to be a rich guy one day.” Apparently, Sachdev would be romantically paired opposite Megha Gupta.

Contrary to the reports about the series being a reincarnation drama, it is being touted to be a murder mystery.

The drama has been in the making since 10 months, talking about which the 30 year old actor quipped, "I’ve been associated with the show for 10 months. I had to let go dozens of other shows nonetheless I’ve stuck to it because of its intriguing story.”

The romantic thriller will have a revenge angle to it. Initially titled as Inteqam Ek massom ka, the show is expected to air from week 1 of September.

Tellychakkar wishes the show and it’s producers a successful run.