Myra Singh shares behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 08:57 PM
MUMBAI: Myra Singh rose to fame with her performance as Amyra in the serial Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and has gained a huge fan following. The audience has appreciated her performance.

The ongoing track of the serial focuses on Amyra and Kullfi participating in the singing show, where they are competing with one another. Amyra is trying her best to win.

Myra recently shared photos from the sets. She looks adorable in them.

Little Super star

