Myra Singh is a TikTok pro

MUMBAI: Myra Singh, who essays the role of Amyra in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, has become a household name with her performance. The little one has received much appreciation from the audience. She is so talented that viewers connect with her and get emotionally involved.



The TikTok app has become a rage on social media, and many television and Bollywood celebrities are using it to make funny videos, which they then share on social media platforms. Child artist Myra seems to be a pro at it.



The little nails it in every video. Myra also has a huge following on her TikTok profile and usually comes live on the app to interact with her fans.



There is no doubt that the young actress is multi-talented.



Check out her recent post.