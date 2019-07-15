Mysterious link of Kunti-Raghbir-Bani to get revealed to Pragati in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Pragati is finally close to hatch the truth of Bani's death in Colors’ love saga, Bepanah Pyaar.

The ongoing story is seeing how smartly Kunti is trying to manipulate Raghbir and Pragati's relationship.

Kunti is compelling Raghbir to accept Pragati.

Meanwhile, Pragati is going to dig out the letter which Sanket left for her in the basement room.

This mysterious letter reveals a big truth to Pragati that Raghbir is Bani's real culprit.

Though Sanket died just after finding the truth, Pragati still doubts the letter as she feels Raghbir's love for Bani true and pure

Thus, Pragati kick starts her secret hunt for the truth. This very secret hunt of Pragati behind Bani's death truth will soon bring a new twist in the tale.

Raghbir, Kunti and Bani's mysterious link will leave Pragati shattered in shock when she will find Kunti aware of Bani's death truth.

Let’s see what Pragati will do now to expose Bani's culprit.