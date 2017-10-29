Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' popular daily, Sasural Simar Ka (Colors) will soon bring in a love triangle drama in its upcoming episodes.

The loyal audience of the daily are aware of Anjali's return to the family and there has been a drastic change in her behaviour. But as they say, things aren't always what they seem to be!

Anjali will soon be seen stirring up new problems for Sanjana (Krissann Barretto) to separate her from Sameer (Rohan Mehra).

Our source informs us, "In the upcoming episodes, Sanjana will be troubled by a mystery man and the whole family will be seen fretting and worked up over the person behind the mask. It will later be revealed that the 'mystery man' is none other than Anjali who is back to woo Sameer from Sanjana."

Is this the beginning of a love triangle? Will Sanjana be able to shun Anjali's antics? Only time will tell!