This Naagin 3 actress would like to play the role of Maya from Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Colors' popular daily Naagin 3 has been always showered with fan love.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, the stunning Roopali Prakash, who was seen a playing the role of Bela aka Surbhi Jyoti’s sisters role in Naagin 3, talked about the role she desires to play one day if given a chance.

Yash Chopra’s musical romance Dil Toh Pagal Hai, which had not one but four popular actors from the Bollywood industry, is loved by almost everyone. The story revolves around Shahrukh Khan (Rahul), Madhuri Dixit (Pooja), Karishma Kapoor (Nisha), and Akshay Kumar (Ajay), with other prominent actors in supporting roles.

The actress shares, ‘Well if given a chance, I would totally love to play the role of Maya from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Even though the role that Madhuri ji has portrayed is that of a simple girl who believed in love, I relate to her character from the movie.’

She shares a similarity between her and Madhuri’s character: ‘I have been a Shaimak Davar student from the age of 15 and I also love dancing just like Maya.’

Roopali was also a part of Star Plus’ Ye Hai Mohabbatein. If you were an actor, what would your dream role be? Hit the comments section below!