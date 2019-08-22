THIS Naagin 3 fame actress looks beautiful even without makeup

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. The pretty lady, who has been part of shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, has a huge fan following. She is known for her acting chops and style statements.



The actress, who was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show Naagin, also aces her no-makeup look. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she flaunts her no makeup look. The unfiltered picture of the actress is a proof that she looks beautiful even without makeup. In the picture, Surbhi can be seen donning a cool grey coloured t - shirt .



Take a look below: