Naagin 3: Hukum to take baby from Bela

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 03:09 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ popular soap Naagin 3 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats by bringing forth some unpredictable twists and turns in every episode.

In the previous episode, we have seen Sumitra chasing Bela, Vish, Mahir, and Vikrant to get the baby.

Now, in the forthcoming episode, Vikrant also joins Bela and fights against Sumitra. Meanwhile, Vish runs away from the car. Bela finds her missing and goes to find her. Soon, Vish jumps off the cliff.

Later, Bela also jumps and manages to find Vish. Bela comforts Vish and helps her in the delivery. Bela recalls Aghori’s words and leaves with Andhaka. Vish also gets a glimpse of the recent happenings.

Bela goes through the woods, and different creatures start following her in the jungle.

They attack Bela and she loses her balance but manages to save herself and the baby with the support of a rock. Hukum then comes and takes the baby from her.
