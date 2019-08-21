Naagin fame Aman Gandhi roped in for Tara from Satara

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on Sony TV’s new show Tara From Satara.

We recently exclusively reported about Ashwini Koul and Sheezan Mohd being roped in to play lead roles in the show

(Read here: Sheezan Mohd bags lead role in Sony TV's Tara From Satara; Ashwini Koul bags Sony TV’s Tara from Satara).



Now, the latest update is that Naagin and Daayan fame Aman Gandhi will also be seen in the show.



A source close to the project revealed that Aman will play the character of Gurpreet’s boyfriend in the show.



We couldn’t connect with Aman for a comment.



The show will also soon witness the entry of talented actress Sudha Chandran, who is currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Sudha Shrivaastav and in Bepannah Pyaar as Kunti Malhotra.



Tara From Sitara is the story of a teenager named Tara, who fails to impress her father, a Kathak dance teacher, like her elder sister Radhika does. But Tara's love for Bollywood dance takes her closer to achieving her dreams.



The show has a stellar cast including actors Roshni Walia, Upendra Limye, and Amita Khopkar.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.