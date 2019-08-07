Naagpanchmi to unravel the mystery behind Mahamaya and Bhujang’s relationship in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

MUMBAI: Post the leap, &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini introduced new characters that have brought alive a new narrative with supernatural forces taking over the story completely. With Neelambari shedding her royal avatar and turning into an evil sorceress – Mahamaya with incomparable power and strength, Ahiraj (Ankit Raaj), Mohini (Heena Parmar) and Naagraj Bhujang (Meer Ali) have also added a dose of high-octane drama in the show.



The new Naagin on the block, Mohini is creating quite a ripple. The upcoming episodes will reveal the motives of these characters as also the viewers will now find out the backstory between the warring Mahamaya (Deepshikha Nagpal) and Naagraj Bhujang (Meer Ali).



Naagpanchami being an auspicious day for Naags, moreover this year it is a rare phenomenon where naagpanchani, shravan maas and somwaar are on the same day. The mahaapuja of naagpanchami is of utmost importance in the naag lok as their powers increases two folds on this day. Mohini wishes to perform the naagpanchmi vrata in the haveli itself to get the powers required to destroy mahamaya. But Adhiraj has his eyes like a hawk on her, constantly protecting Mahamaya from every possible threat. Mohini decides to take the risk and begins the puja.



Talking about the big reveal in the upcoming episodes Deepshikha says “Till now Neelambari was only pure evil, but now as Mahamaya she has become all powerful too. But there is a sad past attached to this, and her rivalry with Bhujang which is what will unravel on Naagpanchmi. The show will only get more interesting from this point, and we all are extremely excited”.



Will Mohini be able to take her revenge from Mahamaya or will she get caught?