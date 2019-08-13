Naaz Premani to enter Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

MUMBAI: Actress Naaz Premani, who has featured in various episodic shows and was last seen in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, has bagged Star Bharat's Sufiyana Pyaar Mera (LSD Films).



Naaz has previously been seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein too.



The show will also soon witness the entry of actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who will be paired opposite female lead Helly Shah.



According to our sources, Naaz will play Madhav's (Vijendra) elder sister. She will have a recurring character in the show.



Naaz confirmed being a part of the show.



The actress has began shooting, and her entry will air soon.



Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Sufiyana Pyaar Mera will showcase a shocking twist.



It was earlier seen that Kaynaat takes Saltanat’s place in Zaroon’s life. Miyajaan and Zainab come to know about this big truth.



Kaynaat kills Miyajaan, while Zainab keeps quiet as per Kaynaat’s orders, who threatens to kill her otherwise.



Zaroon feels bad for Kaynaat, as she is in a coma, and the doctor reveals that she is close to dying, but in reality, the person on her death bed is Saltanat.



Well, sounds interesting, right?



Here's wishing Naaz good luck on the new beginning!