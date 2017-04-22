Nach Baliye 8: Siddharth-Trupti to leave audience in tears

Emotions can have a whirling effect on all.

Everyone has a well kept secret wire in themselves that once stirred, can release an ocean of emotions. Be it happiness, gloominess, anger, jealousy or more, people do connect with feelings and energies.

Something similar happened on the sets of Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus and BBC) recently.

Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Trupti’s performance created an emotional uproar in everyone’s heart and had them teary-eyed.

Their performance (to be telecast tonight) had them playing a couple on the threshold of a major tragedy. Trupti played an ailing woman, who has few days to live. Siddharth, like a true partner made every amends to make her happy in her last days only to be left alone with her passing away.

The couple did the act on judge Mohit Suri's Ek Villain song Jo tu mera humdard hai...

Shared a source, “Post the act, the couple warmly hugged each other overwhelmed with emotions. And as they looked towards the audience they were shocked to see the entire studio giving them a standing ovation. What was most touching was to see tears rolling down everyone’s eyes.”

The special guests on the episode Harbhajan Singh and Geeta came up on the stage to hug Siddharth and Trupti. Harbhajan shared that after seeing their performance, he has started loving and respecting his wife more. He also stated that he was sure everyone will feel the emotion and have more love for their partners after they see the act.

Siddharth and Trupti also managed to win their first 30 but destiny had something else planned. Their happiness and excitement was short-lived as they got eliminated from Nach Baliye 8 (to be aired tomorrow).

Catch all the fun, romance, drama and dance on Nach Baliye 8 this weekend!