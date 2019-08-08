Nach Baliye 9 contestants Anita Hassanandani and Madhurima Tuli’s pout game is on point

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli and Anita Hassanandani are two popular television actresses. They are known for their work in their respective shows and they also enjoy a huge fan following. Currently, the two stylish ladies are seen showcasing their dancing skills on the popular couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, which is produced by Salman Khan.

Recently, Anita took to her social media handle and shared a picture along with co-contestant Madhurima Tuli in which the two of them are nailing the perfect pout game! By looking at their costumes, it is pretty clear that the ladies have clicked the picture on the sets of the show itself.

Take a look at the picture right here:

For the uninitiated, this season also features ex-couples along with the present ones. Anita has participated with her husband Rohit Reddy. The couple could not perform as the latter was diagnosed with jaundice and Hepatitis A. According to the latest reports, the two of them are gearing up to perform this week despite Rohit’s ill health. On the other hand, Madhurima has participated with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh.