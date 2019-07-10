Nach Baliye 9 participants to go club hopping and roam around Mumbai in a Limousine for show's launch

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is soon set to return to television screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. The show is all set to premiere on 19 July. This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting.



The makers have revealed four couple contestants till now and rest will be disclosed during the premiere night. For the uninitiated, the couples which we know who are participating are Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Singh, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar. And now, according to the latest reports, contestants will be club-hopping around the city of Mumbai to make the premiere a memorable one.



According to a report in Pinkvilla, this season the audience will get to see a battle between the ex-couples and some current ones. The makers have kept all the contestant and shoot details under complete wraps – only revealing minimalist details about the contestant. Likewise, they are looking at doing a unique launch to give a sneak peek to the live audience. In the coming week, 3 of the Jodi’s from the show will be doing club hopping in Mumbai suburbs roaming around the city in a Limousine.