Nach Baliye 9 premiers tonight: Check out what makes it an INTERESTING watch

MUMBAI: After making the audience wait with bated breath, Nach Baliye 9 is all set to premier tonight (July 19) in style. It is a popular show, but this season has created a lot of buzz on social media for more than one reason, and fans can’t wait for the show to hit the small screen. So take a look at the exciting twists on the dance reality show.
Salman Khan’s association
Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Unlike the earlier seasons, the show is going to be different this time around. To keep the viewers hooked on to the dance-based reality series, Salman Khan has twisted the format and given it a new twist.
Salman to perform and introduce the show
Salman is not just the producer of the show, but he will also introduce the new elements that the audience will get to enjoy during the season. Interestingly, in its new
Format of the show
The biggest change in the new season is the format. This season will see not just
Even during the press conference of the show, only one of the partners from each
Performances by popular artists
The evening will see lots of performances by the contestants as they will introduce themselves to everyone. Not just them, even the guest performers will add to the glitz and glamour.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to perform
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in telly land. They have a huge fan following. Their fans love their chemistry. The two, who are the previous year's winner, will shake a leg together.
New host
A host plays a significant role in any reality or
Judges
Judges play an important part in any reality show as they give their opinion/views on the performances. They also help add to the entertainment value of the show.
Who aced the bridal look in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
Add new comment