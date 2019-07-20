Nach Baliye 9 premiers tonight: Check out what makes it an INTERESTING watch

MUMBAI: After making the audience wait with bated breath, Nach Baliye 9 is all set to premier tonight (July 19) in style. It is a popular show, but this season has created a lot of buzz on social media for more than one reason, and fans can’t wait for the show to hit the small screen. So take a look at the exciting twists on the dance reality show.



Salman Khan’s association



Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Unlike the earlier seasons, the show is going to be different this time around. To keep the viewers hooked on to the dance-based reality series, Salman Khan has twisted the format and given it a new twist.



Salman to perform and introduce the show



Salman is not just the producer of the show, but he will also introduce the new elements that the audience will get to enjoy during the season. Interestingly, in its new promo Salman can be seen talking about his exes, wedding date and more.



Format of the show



The biggest change in the new season is the format. This season will see not just real life couples, but ex-couples will also be seen battling it out for the trophy.



Revelation of former couples



Even during the press conference of the show, only one of the partners from each jodi was revealed to the audience. Hence, it remains a mystery and it is only tonight that the viewers will get to know which celebs are participating and with whom.



Performances by popular artists



The evening will see lots of performances by the contestants as they will introduce themselves to everyone. Not just them, even the guest performers will add to the glitz and glamour.



Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to perform



Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in telly land. They have a huge fan following. Their fans love their chemistry. The two, who are the previous year's winner, will shake a leg together.



New host



A host plays a significant role in any reality or live show as they bind everything together. So, everyone was curious to know who will judge this season. A lot of names popped up in the past few months including Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover's, but it is believed that Maniesh Paul will be hosting Nach this time. Let’s see who ultimately hosts the show.



Judges



Judges play an important part in any reality show as they give their opinion/views on the performances. They also help add to the entertainment value of the show.