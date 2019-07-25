Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon asks Urvashi Dholakia if she kept her relationship hidden due to societal pressure

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is a popular television actress. She is best known for her role as Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also played the evil character of Queen Iravati in Chandrakanta and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 6, which she won. Now, she is grabbing eyeballs for her participation with her ex-Anuj Sachdeva in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.



Although the audience will get to see their first performance this weekend, a teaser sharing a glimpse of what's in store has been posted by the channel on its official social media account. In the video, Urvashi and Anuj are seen colour-coordinated, dancing to a romantic number. After their performance, Judge Raveena Tandon asks Urvashi the reason for keeping her relationship a secret from the world. Urvashi tells her she has lived life on her own terms and never cared about what people think. This receives a thunderous applause from everyone.



Take a look below: