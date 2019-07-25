News

Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon asks Urvashi Dholakia if she kept her relationship hidden due to societal pressure

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is a popular television actress. She is best known for her role as Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also played the evil character of Queen Iravati in Chandrakanta and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 6, which she won. Now, she is grabbing eyeballs for her participation with her ex-Anuj Sachdeva in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Although the audience will get to see their first performance this weekend, a teaser sharing a glimpse of what's in store has been posted by the channel on its official social media account. In the video, Urvashi and Anuj are seen colour-coordinated, dancing to a romantic number. After their performance, Judge Raveena Tandon asks Urvashi the reason for keeping her relationship a secret from the world. Urvashi tells her she has lived life on her own terms and never cared about what people think. This receives a thunderous applause from everyone.

Take a look below:

Tags > Urvashi Dholakia, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, ex-Anuj Sachdeva, Nach Baliye 9,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

past seven days