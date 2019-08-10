Nach Baliye 9: Sourabh Raaj dons the avatar of Lord Ram for the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the well-known television actors. He has been part of various costume dramas. He is best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat and Lord Shiva in Mahakali– Anth hi Aarambh hai. He is currently playing the role of Dhananand in Chandragupta Maurya.



The actor is also a part of the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. He has participated in the latest season of the show with wife Ridhima Jain. He took to social media to pen a heartfelt note on his upcoming act. He will be dancing dressed as Lord Ram in the upcoming episode of the dance reality show.



Posting a picture of him dressed as Lord Ram, Sourabh wrote, 'Vishnu, Krishna and now Ram! Deities we pray to, stories we grew up listening to, the roots of our culture have been giving life to characters, some of which I have been blessed to play. This time around I dons the avatar of Lord Ram, a deity who inspires each and every man in our country and who reminds each of us to uphold the moral values that stem from our culture. Hope that you enjoy the act as for me it was a challenge I had never thought I would take - Lord Ram + Kathak! #JaiShreeRam'



Take a look below: