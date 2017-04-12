Nach Baliye ladies rocked the dance floor with Hrithik Roshan

Nach Baliye 8 is all about love, dance and celebration.

The BBC and Star Plus reality show will see the three amalgamate and create some magic on screen.

And making it more special will be Hrithik Roshan, who in is his own inimitable style will add a spark to the episode.

Now sources close to the show inform us that Hrithik will get a grand welcome from the TV bahus.

The Nach Baliye ladies will be seen matching steps with the dashing Bollywood star on his songs from Kaabil.

A source shares, “The TV beauties couldn’t hold their joy and excitement when they were informed of Hrithik joining them for a dance. They quickly prepared a performance for him.”

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor was the ‘first special guest’ on Nach Baliye, and the contestants made all efforts to make him feel special.

He was given a grand welcome by the female participants. Hrithik was amazed by their act and couldn’t stop himself from shaking a leg.

The source adds that it was a spectacular moment for all to witness.

Woaaah!!

That would be some visual, isn’t it???

Do catch the episode this weekend.