Nach Baliye: Sonakshi refuses to dance sensuously with Terence

We recently reported about Pritam and Amanjot scoring the highest after performing brilliantly on the popular Sridevi and Anil Kapoor number Kante Nahi Katate.

After their performance, judge Terence requested Sonakshi Sinha to dance with him on the same song. The lady was more than happy to oblige but when she realised that Terence was going all out in his performance, she hit the panic button. Stating that her family watches the show, she was not comfortable moving to the sensuous number with him.

But Terence being a sport announced that Sonakshi was not comfortable getting cosy with him and he would want another couple to take the charge on the performance.

Bharti taking the opportunity, requested judge Mohit Suri to shake a leg with her on the same song. Though initially shy, Mohit agreed and the two literally burnt the dance floor.

Bharti and Mohit’s sizzling performance on Kante Nahi Katate left all happily surprised. Everyone praised the duo for pulling up the impromptu act.

