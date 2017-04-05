Nach Baliye update: Sanaya-Mohit score lowest; read to know who got highest

Star Plus’ Nach Baliye (BBC) season 8 proved to be definitely worth the wait!

The opening episode of the celeb dance reality show was filled with electrifying dance performances and laughter.

Tellychakkar.com is back to update our readers with some exclusive information from the sets of Nach Baliye.

After the rosy introduction, the ‘nach’ competition will kick start. And the couples will soon have to face the blow of judges scores and the fear of eviction.

Sad, isn’t it?

The couples have already shot for the second episode and we must say that the jodis performed brilliantly, impressing the judges (Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis). Though all couples put in their best, and danced to glory, the scores will only decide their fate.

And as per our sources, Pritam and his better half Amanjjot scored the highest while Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal attained the lowest marks. Mohit also forgot his dance steps leaving them at the bottom of the table. The development left the young actor in tears.

Well Mohit, don’t be sad as we are sure that you and Sanaya will perform much better next time. As for Pritam-Amanjot, congratulations!!

Let's wait and watch who will face the axe of elimination!!

Do let us know which couple are you rooting for?