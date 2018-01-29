Naina and Rahul to marry in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

It is true that the only constant in life is change!

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions) recently took the leap of six months and the show has got the entire new feel. Along with the storyline, the characteristic of actors have completely changed.

As we know, Naren (Akshay Mhatre) has now become a politician and Pooja has left Vyas mansion and has been staying in a kotha (Gangrene) along with Chandrika.

Naren thinks that Chandrika is Pooja’s (Sheen Dass) mom but he is unaware about the fact that she is his own mom. Pooja is making sure that Naren doesn’t get to know the truth as this revelation will lead him to a bad state of mind.

On the other hand, Naina (Gulki Joshi) has come in the good books of Vyas family. She will now play a sympathy card by making everyone realise that she is sad about her husband being dead and doesn’t have a shoulder to cry on.

Hence, Naren will now decide to make Naina marry Rahul (Ankitt Vyas).

Also, gear up for a high voltage drama where Chandrika and Pooja will be made to dance.

We tried reaching out to Sheen and Akshay but they both remained unavailable for comments.

Are you enjoying watching Piyaa Albela post the leap?