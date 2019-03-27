Naina to cajole angry hubby Sameer in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s romantic drama Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has successfully taken viewers back to the 90s with its cute love story revolving around Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh).



Recently, ardent viewers have enjoyed watching newly married couple Sameer and Naina’s honeymoon moments.



Now, in the upcoming episodes, Sameer and Naina, who have come back from their honeymoon, have a small fight.



Sameer is angry with Naina due to several reasons, and the fight escalates to the extent that Naina says that she regrets getting married to Sameer.



However, Naina soon realizes her mistake and tries to cajole her angry husband. She evens dances and tries to patch up with Sameer.



Will Sameer forgive Naina?