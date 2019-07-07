News

Naina dozes off on her first day at work in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jul 2019 10:38 AM

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.

In the upcoming episode, Naina joins a firm as a content writer and is very happy.

Naina starts work with full zeal and enthusiasm, but after some time, she dozes off.

When Naina’s boss comes to discuss something with her, Naina is seen fast asleep.

He is very angry with her, and Naina also becomes upset.

Meanwhile, Sameer is doing well in his acting career, but his friend faces a major problem.

Gadkari ousts his son from the house as he pursues a career in acting.

Gadkari is against the same, but Rakesh asks him to allow it.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

